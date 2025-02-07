Indian consulate in Seattle says ‘compelled to call authorities’ over ‘trespassers’ amid Kshama Sawant’s protest

Sawant staged a protest at the Seattle Indian Consulate, demanding answers and claiming that she was being targeted for her socialist views and criticism of the Indian government. She alleged that her husband, Calvin Priest was granted an emergency visa to visit her ailing mother in Bengaluru, although her visa application was repeatedly rejected without "explanation."

"A Consular officer said I'm being denied a visa coz I'm on Modi govt's 'reject list.' It's clear why. My socialist City Council office passed a resolution condemning Modi's anti-Muslim anti-poor CAA-NRC citizenship law. We also won a historic ban on caste discrimination," she posted on X.

Sawant, who has been a vocal critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), believes the visa rejection is politically motivated.

"Workers Strike Back members & I are still at Seattle Indian Consulate, doing peaceful civil disobedience, demanding explanation why my visa was rejected 3 times," she wrote on X.

She also urged people and media to support her. "Please come now: 3101, Western Avenue, Suite 700," she posted on X.

The X account India In Seattle posted, "Despite repeated requests, these individuals refused to leave the Consulate premises and engaged in aggressive and threatening behaviour with the Consulate staff."