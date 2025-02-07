Jharkhand police use drones to map, destroy opium cultivation in Khunti

RANCHI: For the first time in Jharkhand, drones are being used in mapping of opium cultivation and destroying them by the state police in Khunti disctrict.

In a massive operation launched by Jharkhand police on Thursday to destroy opium cultivation in the district, 900 police personnel have been roped along with two companies of Paramilitary forces for area domination at the Seraikela-Khunti-Chaibasa tri-junction which is also helping the police personnel in destroying the opium cultivation.

In addition to that, as many as 40 tractors have also been deployed to destroy opium cultivation in more than 180 villages in the district. According to police, the operation will continue for the next 12 days.

“Since, opium cultivation is done in very far-flung areas behind the bushes, which cannot be located from a distance. Therefore we have started using drones through which mapping of the region is done. Following this the area where cultivation is done is identified and destroyed by the police personnel involved in the operation,” said Khunti SP Aman Kumar.

A total of five long-range and six short-range drones are being used in the operation, he added.