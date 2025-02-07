Our policy to execute immigration laws against all removable aliens: US

NEW DELHI: The United States embassy said that enforcing immigration laws was imperative for American national security even as Chief of US Border Patrol Michael W Banks put out a video showing Indian illegals being deported in shackles, which sparked an uproar in parliament.

The embassy spokesperson said in New Delhi, “I can’t go into further details on the flight. I can share that enforcing our nation’s immigration laws is critically important to the national security and public safety of the US. It is the policy of the United States to faithfully execute the immigration laws against all inadmissible and removable aliens.”

Banks also messaged on X, “USBP and partners successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring swift removals.”