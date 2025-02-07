Protests on draft rules grow, UGC extends its deadline for feedback

“Stakeholders can submit feedback on the draft regulations till 28/02/2025 at the following email address: draft-regulations@ugc.gov.in.”

The draft was uploaded on the UGC website on January 6, 2025. The UGC requested feedback from stakeholders till February 5, 2025.

Taking on the centre, Gandhi said, “Each state has its traditions, history, and language, and that is why I keep saying that, in the Constitution, India is called a 'Union of States'. That means all these histories, traditions, and languages come together to make India the Union of States, and so that is how we have to think about it.”

“We have to respect all the languages, all the cultures, all the traditions, all the histories, and we have to understand where they come from," said the Congress leader.

At the meeting, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said, “The Samajwadi Party fully supports this protest against the New Education Policy being introduced by the central government. This New Education Policy is a conspiracy to hand over universities to industrialists. It aims to strip state governments of their powers and turn politicians into servants of industrialists. We will never support this policy. They want to seize all the powers of the state governments.”

However, Pradhan, in a post in X, said, “The UGC draft regulations aim to broaden horizons, not narrow them. They seek to include more voices, not silence them. They uphold institutional autonomy and our linguistic diversity. They strengthen our academic institutions, not weaken them. But perhaps these facts are too inconvenient for those who prefer rhetoric over reality."

He said opposing something just for the sake of opposing it may be fashionable; it may be good political posturing, but it is undoubtedly petty politics.