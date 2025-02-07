Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Meena claims own govt phone tapping him for raising concern on corruption

JAIPUR: Cabinet Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena has yet again stirred controversy in Rajasthan by claiming that his own party's government is tapping his phone. He alleged being under surveillance since raising concerns about corruption in the high-profile SI (Sub-Inspector) examination.

Speaking at an event in Jaipur, Dr Meena said, "When I demanded the cancellation of the SI examination, the government ignored me. Instead, I am facing the same treatment as in the previous regime. The CID is following me at every turn, and my phone conversations are being recorded. But this does not affect me."

It is noteworthy that a few days ago, Dr Meena had made a cryptic statement in the Rajasthan Assembly, saying, "This is the era of deception. If we always agree, relationships remain intact. But if someone dares to say 'no' in a world of 'yes-men,' he will perish. I do not believe in blindly agreeing; I speak the truth, even if it pains me."