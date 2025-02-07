Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Meena claims own govt phone tapping him for raising concern on corruption

JAIPUR: Cabinet Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena has yet again stirred controversy in Rajasthan by claiming that his own party's government is tapping his phone. He alleged being under surveillance since raising concerns about corruption in the high-profile SI (Sub-Inspector) examination.
Speaking at an event in Jaipur, Dr Meena said, "When I demanded the cancellation of the SI examination, the government ignored me. Instead, I am facing the same treatment as in the previous regime. The CID is following me at every turn, and my phone conversations are being recorded. But this does not affect me."
It is noteworthy that a few days ago, Dr Meena had made a cryptic statement in the Rajasthan Assembly, saying, "This is the era of deception. If we always agree, relationships remain intact. But if someone dares to say 'no' in a world of 'yes-men,' he will perish. I do not believe in blindly agreeing; I speak the truth, even if it pains me."
Dr Kirori Lal Meena has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Bhajan Lal government since its formation. He has repeatedly accused the government of corruption in various departments and irregularities in recruitment exams. At one point, he even hinted at resigning from the cabinet. Sources suggest that his disappointment over not being assigned a crucial portfolio, such as the Medical Department, has fueled his growing resentment.
The BJP had attempted to pacify him by nominating his brother for the Lok Sabha elections, but Meena failed to secure a victory in his stronghold, further deepening the rift.
Following Dr Meena’s allegations, a major political showdown is expected in the Rajasthan Assembly. The opposition, led by Congress, is preparing to raise the issue of phone tapping aggressively. From Zero Hour to the debate on the Governor’s address, opposition MLAs plan to attack the government on the floor of the House.
Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to counter the Congress by pointing out similar allegations of phone tapping against the previous government. However, what makes this case unique is that a sitting minister has accused his own government—a situation that puts the ruling party in a precarious position.
As tensions rise, all eyes are now on the Rajasthan Assembly, where a heated debate is expected in the coming days.