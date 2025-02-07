Saints’ role vital in protecting India’s culture and unity: Shah

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India’s saints played a significant role in preserving the country’s culture, unity and knowledge.

Speaking at the ‘First Samadhi Mahotsav’ of Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Mahamuniraj in Dongargarh town of Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, Shah said Jain monks worked towards uniting the country.

“Post-independence, when the country and the government began getting influenced by western thoughts, Acharya Vidyasagar continued to protect the Indian culture, religion and languages,” Shah said, adding the seer’s messages, discourses and writings are a precious heritage for the Jain community as well as the entire nation.