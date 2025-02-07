Tripura chit fund scam: CBI arrests three absconding accused from Hyderabad, Vellore and Assam

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three absconding accused in a Tripura chit-fund scam case.

Minnatullah Barbhuiya, Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya, and Imdadullah Barbhuiya, all from Assam’s Hailakandi district, were arrested from Hyderabad, Hojai (Assam), and Vellore, respectively. Minnatullah and Kamrul are the directors of Kama (India) Projects and Services Ltd.

“CBI had re-registered a case in pursuance of Notifications, issued by Govt. of Tripura and Govt. of India respectively, by taking over West Agartala PS Case No. 164/2014 dated 18.09.2014, Kumarghat PS Case No. 27/2013 dated 21.03.2013 and Teliamura PS Case No. 105/2012 dated 24.08.2012 from local police to investigate the allegations of collection of huge money from public/investors assuring huge profit/return of invested money without having any authority from SEBI, RBI and other authorities and thus misappropriated the whole money by operators/management of M/s Kama (India) Projects and Services Ltd,” the CBI said in a statement issued on Friday.

During the investigation, the CBI learnt that prime accused Minnatullah and co-accused Imdadullah had not joined the investigation in the case and were absconding. Later, non-bailable warrants were issued by a special CBI court in Agartala to apprehend the persons and secure their presence in the investigation of the case.

“On 06-02-2025, all the three absconding accused were meticulously traced, intercepted, and arrested by CBI at Hyderabad, Hojai, and Vellore. They will be produced before the Competent Court,” the statement further stated.