Uttarakhand sees rise in murders, kidnappings while rape, dacoity cases decline in 2024

DEHRADUN: A striking new report uncovers a troubling trend in Uttarakhand for 2024: while incidents of kidnapping, murder, and theft have surged alarmingly compared to 2022 and 2023, there is a glimmer of hope as serious offences like rape, robbery, dacoity, and dowry deaths have seen a significant decline.

This information was revealed by an RTI activist, who referenced data from the police headquarters.

"The statistics highlight a concerning increase in certain crimes; however, it's encouraging to note a decline in other serious offenses," he remarked. Kashipur resident and Right to Information activist Advocate Nadeem Uddin shared insights with TNIE regarding recent crime statistics.

"According to crime data, there were 17,278 serious crimes recorded under the Indian Penal Code and the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita in 2024, reflecting a 3% decrease compared to 2022. In 2022, there were 17,863 crimes reported, while 17,776 were recorded in 2023," he stated.

Uddin highlighted notable crime trends, "In 2024, there was a 10% reduction in rape cases, a 50% decrease in dacoity, and a 22% drop in robbery compared to 2022. Vehicle thefts declined by 27%, snatching incidents fell by 49%, and home burglaries (including criminal trespass) decreased by 19%. Additionally, dowry deaths dropped by 60%, while other serious crimes saw a 9% decline."