Uttarakhand sees rise in murders, kidnappings while rape, dacoity cases decline in 2024

DEHRADUN: A striking new report uncovers a troubling trend in Uttarakhand for 2024: while incidents of kidnapping, murder, and theft have surged alarmingly compared to 2022 and 2023, there is a glimmer of hope as serious offences like rape, robbery, dacoity, and dowry deaths have seen a significant decline.
This information was revealed by an RTI activist, who referenced data from the police headquarters.
"The statistics highlight a concerning increase in certain crimes; however, it's encouraging to note a decline in other serious offenses," he remarked. Kashipur resident and Right to Information activist Advocate Nadeem Uddin shared insights with TNIE regarding recent crime statistics.
"According to crime data, there were 17,278 serious crimes recorded under the Indian Penal Code and the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita in 2024, reflecting a 3% decrease compared to 2022. In 2022, there were 17,863 crimes reported, while 17,776 were recorded in 2023," he stated.
Uddin highlighted notable crime trends, "In 2024, there was a 10% reduction in rape cases, a 50% decrease in dacoity, and a 22% drop in robbery compared to 2022. Vehicle thefts declined by 27%, snatching incidents fell by 49%, and home burglaries (including criminal trespass) decreased by 19%. Additionally, dowry deaths dropped by 60%, while other serious crimes saw a 9% decline."
However, there is an increase in certain categories, as noted by Nadeem Uddin: "Theft incidents rose by 9%, murders increased by 5%, rioting cases went up by 5%, kidnappings for murder surged by 100%, and women's abductions saw a staggering increase of 91%. Additionally, other forms of kidnapping rose dramatically by 144%."
The data reveals that in 2022, there were 86 reported cases of women's abduction, which decreased to 77 in 2023. However, the numbers surged dramatically in 2024, with 164 cases recorded. For kidnappings for murder, there were five cases in 2022, four in 2023, and this number rose to 10 in 2024. Other forms of kidnapping also saw a significant rise, with 418 cases reported in 2022, increasing to 526 in 2023 and skyrocketing to 1,019 in 2024.
In terms of murder statistics, there were 208 cases in 2022, which fell to 189 in 2023 before climbing back to 218 in 2024. Theft incidents also showed an increase, with figures rising from 2,244 in 2022 to 2,473 in 2023, and slightly decreasing to 2,441 in 2024. Rioting incidents also saw a rise from 974 cases in 2022 to 833 in 2023, with a further increase to 1,025 cases in 2024.
Despite these alarming increases in certain crime categories, the report indicates a decrease in various other crimes.
Dacoity cases fell from 34 in 2022 to just 17 in 2024. Similarly, robbery incidents decreased from 225 to 176, while vehicle thefts dropped from 22 to 16. Snatching cases also saw a significant reduction from 96 to 49. Home burglaries (including criminal trespass) decreased from 600 to 489, and vehicle thefts dropped from 521 to 434. Kidnappings for ransom decreased from 4 to 3 cases, while dowry deaths fell from 62 to just 25.
Furthermore, the number of rape cases declined from 918 in 2022 to 822 in 2024. Other serious crimes also experienced a decrease from 11,446 cases in 2022 to 10,370 in 2024.