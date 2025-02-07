Vice President Dhankhar cautions citizens about divisive forces

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cautioned the citizens of India on Friday about the dangers posed by divisive forces.

He stated, "I have no hesitation in saying that the challenges we are facing are more serious than even climate change... Some people, in the style they are adopting, are creating divisions in a despicable manner. There are many bases for division - caste, regionalism."

He further added, "I don't understand how there can be a debate about regionalism versus nationalism in this country. How absurd and baseless it is, but when you look at its roots, you will find the hand of anti-national forces."

In his address at the inauguration of the third edition of the Karnataka Vaibhava Literature and Cultural Festival, the Vice President said, "These forces work in different ways. They have adopted new paths, and on many issues, you will see they turn to the judiciary."

"I am concerned because our Constitution has given every individual the right to access the judicial system, and what is that right? That they can seek the shelter of the court. But in recent years, money has been used to fuel anti-national sentiments, and access to the judiciary has been weaponised in a way that is not happening in any other country."

He further remarked, "The forces challenging the nation, trying to create a clash between nationalism and regionalism, must receive a strong response. They want to shake our cultural heritage."