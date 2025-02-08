‘Dunki route’ & treacherous trek through Panama tough terrain

CHANDIGARH: The “Dunki Route” has existed for sometime but gained significant attention after several Indians who used it to arrive in the US were deported.

Originating in Punjab, ‘Dunki’ means to hop from place to place. The Dunki route starts from South American continent primarily in Brazil.

From Brazil, the illegal immigrants enter Peru or Ecuador before travelling to Columbia. They then navigate the dangerous panama jungle which takes about a week to cross. While in the jungle they may encounter skeletons or dead bodies and pass through cross Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala and finally enter Mexico. From there they cross into the United States.

The entire journey is facilitated by agents who trap innocent and desperate people, especially the youth, who dream of making it big in the US.