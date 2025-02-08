Fire breaks out at under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station; no casualty

AHMEDABAD: A fire broke out at the under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station here in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

There was no report of casualty in the blaze that erupted around 6.30 am, the official from the fire department said.

He said 13 fire tenders were pressed into service, and the blaze was brought under control.

As per a statement issued by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the agency responsible for the project, the fire was reported on the roof shuttering on one part of the construction site.