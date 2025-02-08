Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Bishnupur district, police said on Saturday.

The arms and ammunition were seized during a search operation in the Aigejang area of the district on Friday, they said.

The seized arms and ammunition include one .303 rifle, one bolt action rifle, one .22 pistol with magazine, a 9 mm pistol, two SBBL rilfe, the police said.

Five hand grenades, one Chinese hand grenade, four 40 mm Lethod grenades, one long-range modified mortar shell, two 2-inch mortar shells with carrier, two tear gas grenades and one smoke grenade was also seized, the police added.