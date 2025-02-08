Humbly accept Delhi's mandate; fight to continue: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he humbly accepts the mandate of Delhi as he thanked party workers and voters.

In a post on X, he said the fight for the progress of Delhi and against pollution, price rise and corruption will continue.

"We humbly accept the mandate of Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to all the Congress workers of the state for their dedication and all the voters for their support," he said in his post in Hindi.

"This fight for the progress of Delhi and the rights of Delhiites, against pollution, price rise and corruption will continue," Gandhi said.