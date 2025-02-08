INDIA bloc loses steam as BJP in driver's seat after Delhi poll results

NEW DELHI: Just eight months after its good showing in the Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA bloc seems to be running out of steam with internal bickering and conflicting ambitions resulting in diminishing electoral returns that have once again put the BJP in the driver's seat in national politics.

With the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the number of INDIA bloc governments in the country has come down to eight -- Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The INDIA bloc was formed in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls with parties, often at loggerheads with each other in states, coming together with the sole objective of defeating the BJP that seemed primed to better its previous tallies in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

They may have not managed to stop the BJP from coming to power but preventing the saffron party from getting a majority on its own was no mean feat.

The INDIA bloc parties had repeatedly insisted that the alliance was for national polls and later it would be on a state-by-state basis.

However, it had not envisioned that the electoral fights in the states could get nasty, leading to cracks in the overall alliance.

The Delhi polls have been a case in point.

The Congress, the largest constituent of the INDIA bloc, ran a high-decibel campaign against AAP, leading to a lot of bad blood between the two parties.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a no-holds-barred attack on AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal with jibes like "architect of the liquor scam" and "sheesh mahal" being a regular feature in their campaign speeches.

The INDIA bloc parties such as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), though not having stakes in Delhi, threw their weight behind AAP on the grounds that it was best-suited to take on the BJP.

The distance between the Congress and smaller constituents of the INDIA bloc is growing as we saw in the Haryana polls when the Congress and AAP failed to strike an alliance and in Delhi where the two parties took on each other.