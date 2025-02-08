Milkipur bypoll: Big win for BJP, SP alleges foul play

LUCKNOW: BJP registers big win in Milkipur in Ayodhya district as BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan secures seat by a margin of more than 65,000 votes over SP's Ajit Prasad.

The battle for the Milkipur seat had turned into a prestige battle between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP, with UP CM Yogi Adityanath personally supervising the elections.

The BJP, by securing the Milkipur assembly segment, has succeeded in ending a hiatus of eight years.

Paswan on Saturday expressed his gratitude to BJP, “I thank Modi ji and Yogi ji. I thank the voters for their support. I have received huge respect and support."

Union Minister OP Rajbhar said that the people of Ayodhya and Milkipur have chosen development and Yogi Aditynath once again.

“I had already said earlier that the NDA candidate will win with a thumping majority. The public wants development and they are happy with the work by Yogi ji,” Rajbhar said while talking to media persons.