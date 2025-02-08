No change in India’s Palestine policy, says Misri

NEW DELHI: There is no change in India’s Palestine policy, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday, responding to a question on President Donald Trump proposing that the US could “take over” and “own” Gaza, with plans to resettle its population in the process.

“India’s stance on Palestine has not changed,” he said. India’s policy towards Palestine has been long-standing and includes support for a “negotiated two-State solution, and the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel.”

Trump reiterated parts of his Gaza proposal on social media, suggesting that Gaza would be “turned over” to the US by Israel as part of his plan. The White House attempted to clarify that the displacement of Palestinians would be temporary, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio referring to it as an “interim” arrangement.

However, the proposal has continued to face condemnation, including from West Asian countries, key US allies. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, indicated that the idea was “worth paying attention to”.

This comes amid ongoing discussions about the future of Gaza after the conflict.

‘2-State solution’

India’s policy towards Palestine has been long-standing and includes support for a “negotiated two-State solution.”