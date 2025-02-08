Notorious criminal carrying reward of Rs 50k killed in police encounter in Bihar

PATNA: Manish Yadav, a notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs.50,000 on his head, was killed in a fierce encounter with police in Bihar's Gopalganj district early on Friday.

A constable of Special Task Force (STF) was also injured in exchange of fire. The injured constable identified as Roshan Kumar has been admitted to Sadar hospital at Gopalganj for treatment.

According to police sources, Manish along with his accomplices had assembled near Rampur Khurd village under Gopalpur police station limits to commit a major crime. Acting on a tip off, a joint team of STF and district police reached Rampur Khurd village and asked Manish to surrender.

Manish, who was hiding under a canal, opened fire on police, causing injuries to Roshan. Police also fired in self defence in which Manish suffered bullet injuries. Both Manish and the injured constable were rushed to a local hospital where the criminal was declared dead.

Superintendent of police, Gopalganj, Avadesh Dixit confirmed the death of Manish Yadav, a fugitive criminal, in an encounter with police. He said Manish was evading arrest in connection with the recent murder of a former mukhiya (panchayat head) Arvind Yadav.

SP Dixit revealed that cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion were pending against Manish. The government had announced a reward of Rs.50,000 for his arrest.

"The body of Manish Yadav will be handed over to his family after post mortem," he told the media.

SP Dixilt later visited Sadar hospital to know about the health condition of the injured constable. Sources said that his condition was stated to be out of danger.

This is not an isolated incident of encounter in which a notorious criminal has been gunned down. Earlier, such incidents happened in Gaya, Purnea, Saran and Muzaffarpur districts in which five criminals were killed.

Incumbent DGP (director general of police) Vinay Kumar has asked senior police officers to keep a surveillance on activities of active criminals in their respective districts.