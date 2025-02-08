Power corridor | Bihar NDA leaders felicitate modi

BPrime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA MPs from Bihar in Parliament on Friday. The MPs from JD(U), LJP(RV), BJP and other NDA allies expressed their gratitude for the significant allocation made in Budget 2026 for Bihar’s all-round development. The provisions for the state included funding for Railways, the establishment of a Makhana Board, the capacity expansion of Patna airport, and the development of Greenfield and Brownfield airport in Bihta.
NDA govt robin hood in reverse: Abhishek
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday alleged that NDA government has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving to the wealthy elite, with the pattern resembling the “reverse of Robin Hood.” During a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Banerjee said the government does not believe in economic justice but in economic favouritism. “We know the story of Robin Hood: taking from the rich and giving to the poor. The BJP has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving to the wealthy elite,” he said.
1.5L TB patients since campaign launch
As many as 1.59 lakh new Tuberculosis (TB) patients have been notified since the Centre launched its 100-days intensive TB Mukt Bharat campaign on December 7 last year, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said. In a reply in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the government has launched a 100-day intensified campaign in 347 priority districts identified across 33 state and Union Territories, including eight districts of Himachal Pradesh, to achieve Sustainable Development Goals related to TB.
No job-wise data on covid deaths: GOVT
The Centre on Friday said that no profession-wise data is maintained on people who died due to Covid-19 in the country. Replying to a Lok Sabha query on the number of ASHA workers and other healthcare workers who died during Covid-19, MoS for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said, “Data on deaths due to Covid-19 by profession or otherwise is not maintained centrally.” She also denied that the Centre proposes to give ‘martyr’ status to doctors and healthcare workers who lost their lives due to Covid-19.