Power corridor | Bihar NDA leaders felicitate modi

BPrime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA MPs from Bihar in Parliament on Friday. The MPs from JD(U), LJP(RV), BJP and other NDA allies expressed their gratitude for the significant allocation made in Budget 2026 for Bihar’s all-round development. The provisions for the state included funding for Railways, the establishment of a Makhana Board, the capacity expansion of Patna airport, and the development of Greenfield and Brownfield airport in Bihta.

NDA govt robin hood in reverse: Abhishek

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday alleged that NDA government has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving to the wealthy elite, with the pattern resembling the “reverse of Robin Hood.” During a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Banerjee said the government does not believe in economic justice but in economic favouritism. “We know the story of Robin Hood: taking from the rich and giving to the poor. The BJP has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving to the wealthy elite,” he said.