Tally of nerve disorder GBS cases rise to 180 in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports first case

MUMBAI: The tally of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra has reached 189, while the first GBS-suspected patient from Andheri-East was detected on Friday.

Mumbai's first GBS patient is a 64-year-old woman who was diagnosed with a rare nerve disorder and is admitted to Seven Hills hospital.

Bhushan Gagrani, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner confirmed the report of the first GBS patient in Mumbai. The patient is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The patient was hospitalised on January 21 with a history of fever and diarrhoea that was followed by ascending paralysis. Within three days, she developed difficulty in walking, followed by progressive weakness in her lower limbs. Doctors diagnosed her with Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (AIDP), a variant of GBS, based on clinical findings and diagnostic tests.

The local BJP MLA Muraji Patel visited the hospital and urged the BMC to carry out the door-to-door survey of the Andheri East area to prevent the spread of GBS in Andheri and across Mumbai.

“The GBS patient of Andheri east is in stable condition. We asked the BMC to be alert and keep at least 50 beds ICU reserved for such a kind of patient as an emergency. Besides, all GBS patients will be treated at free of cost under the government health scheme,” BJP MLA said.