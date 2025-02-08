Tally of nerve disorder GBS rises to 180 in Pune; Mumbai records first case

PUNE/MUMBAI: The tally of suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) cases in the Pune region has reached 180, with the detection of seven cases, while a 64-year-old woman became the first patient diagnosed with the nerve disorder in Mumbai, officials said.

The seven cases in Pune comprise four fresh cases and three from previous days, an official from the health department said on Friday.

"Of the 180 suspected cases, 146 have been diagnosed with GBS.

At least 35 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 88 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 25 from the Pimpri Chinchwad civic limits, 24 from Pune Rural and eight from other districts.

While 79 patients have been discharged, 58 are in ICU and 22 on ventilator support," a health department release said.

The number of deaths in the region stood at six, it added.