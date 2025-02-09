Against all odds, Uttarakhand's athlete Sonia inspires with bronze medal at 38th National Games

DEHRADUN: In a heartwarming incident, the determination and hard work of a young athlete at the ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand have left many inspired.

Sonia, hailing from Uttarakhand, clinched a bronze medal in the 10,000-meter race even without a pair of proper running shoes.

During an exclusive interview, Sonia revealed, "I received the sports kit including all the necessary equipment, but there was a hurdle -- my shoe size (3) was unavailable at the time."

Competing without the right footwear was a challenge for the athlete as it impacted the performance.

When Sonia's plight reached Mr Amit Sinha, the Special Secretary of Sports for Uttarakhand took immediate action. Officials from the Uttarakhand Sports Department quickly assessed the situation and began the process of gathering essential supplies for the young athlete.

"I promised to provide her with all the necessary sports equipment," he stated. By evening, Mr. Sinha fulfilled his promise.

He personally invited Sonia to his office and presented her with a new pair of shoes.

During the conversation, Amit Sinha remarked, "She has brought honor to the state, and it was crucial for her to be recognized. The government will always stand by hardworking athletes like Sonia."