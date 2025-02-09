Ahead of business summit, CM Himanta woos industrialists to invest in Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam is banking on its green energy revolution as the state woos investors ahead of the “Advantage Assam 2.0” business summit which to be held later this month.
After a whirlwind tour of South Korea and Japan where he met top industrialists and ministers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met leading industrialists in Mumbai and invited them to attend the business summit.
“Had a great meeting with Shri Mukeshbhai Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani yesterday, and I truly appreciate their time. We had an in-depth discussion on positioning Assam as India’s next hub for Industry 4.0 and explored ways in which Reliance can collaborate with us on this transformative journey,” Sarma posted on X on Sunday.
During his meeting with the Chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal, the Assam CM discussed issues, especially the scope and potential of partnering together, particularly in the infrastructure and energy sectors.
He informed Jindal that Assam is creating a host of opportunities aimed to increase investment in the state. He also said that his government has already initiated steps to strengthen the ecosystem of major investments and startups, paving the way for a prosperous future.
He apprised Jindal that the Assam government approved the Assam Startup and Innovation Policy, which offers various fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to encourage entrepreneurs and to support 5,000 startups as well as create 100,000 job opportunities over the next five years.
Drawing attention to Assam's green energy revolution, Sarma said from floating solar and bio-CNG to green hydrogen and ATJ fuel, new investment opportunities are emerging very fast and thick in Assam. Moreover, backed by investor-friendly policies, the state is ready for a sustainable future, he added.
Sarma also met the Chairman of Welspun World BK Goenka and held talks on sectors such as textile, energy, water treatment and infrastructure.
He invited Goenka to the business summit, assuring that the state government is keen to forge an enabling landscape for Welspun World Group to reap business dividends from its investment in Assam. He said Advantage Assam 2.0 will be the right platform to turn its business proposals into action.
Sarma also met Vice Chairman of Essar Group Ravi Ruia and discussed prospective collaboration with the group in manufacturing electric trucks in Assam and projects in the renewable energy sector.