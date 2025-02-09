Ahead of business summit, CM Himanta woos industrialists to invest in Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam is banking on its green energy revolution as the state woos investors ahead of the “Advantage Assam 2.0” business summit which to be held later this month.

After a whirlwind tour of South Korea and Japan where he met top industrialists and ministers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met leading industrialists in Mumbai and invited them to attend the business summit.

“Had a great meeting with Shri Mukeshbhai Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani yesterday, and I truly appreciate their time. We had an in-depth discussion on positioning Assam as India’s next hub for Industry 4.0 and explored ways in which Reliance can collaborate with us on this transformative journey,” Sarma posted on X on Sunday.

During his meeting with the Chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal, the Assam CM discussed issues, especially the scope and potential of partnering together, particularly in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

He informed Jindal that Assam is creating a host of opportunities aimed to increase investment in the state. He also said that his government has already initiated steps to strengthen the ecosystem of major investments and startups, paving the way for a prosperous future.