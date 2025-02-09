Arunachal officer's fluorescent collars save Mithuns from road accidents

GUWAHATI: An Arunachal Pradesh officer has found a simple yet effective way to prevent road accidents involving mithuns, a bovine species deeply tied to the local tribal culture.

Niyang Pertin, the Circle Officer of Pangin in Siang district, personally funded and distributed fluorescent collars to mithun owners to make the animals more visible on the highway. The initiative was launched on Friday, winning widespread appreciation.

“Some areas along National Highway 13, which connects Pangin with Pasighat, are perpetually foggy. As mithuns are dark, they are hardly visible, and this often leads to road accidents. Once, my vehicle was about to hit a mithun. So, I decided that we should do something about it. The animal has a lot of socio-cultural significance in our Adi community,” Niyang said.