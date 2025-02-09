Chhattisgarh urban body polls: Congress fields more Muslim candidates than BJP

RAIPUR: The participation of minorities in the electoral process are not usually seen as encouraging despite their assumed role in playing unspecified determining, may be small, in the fortune of political parties.

Chhattisgarh is yet again into the season of polls after the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. And the poll-battle in the upcoming urban body is likely to be bipolar with a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress across the state.

The political parties are seen in the middle of the campaign after the distribution of tickets in which the minorities apparently got a better share from Congress than the BJP.

Out of the 542 wards going to polls for electing the Corporations in the Chhattisgarh urban bodies, the Congress has given tickets to 40 Muslim candidates while only four from the community get tickets of the saffron party.

The urban body elections in 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipalities, and 114 nagar panchayats are scheduled for 11th February, with the counting of votes set for 15th February.