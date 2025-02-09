Kejriwal's 'Haryana poisoning Yamuna remark' costed AAP 5 to 7 seats, says Manohar Lal Khattar

BHOPAL: Union minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar remarked that if Arvind Kejriwal had not made the 'Haryana poisoning Yamuna water to Delhi' remark, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would have won 5-7 more seats in the Delhi assembly polls.

BJP trounced AAP by 48-22 seats, to make a return to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Khattar talking to journalists in Bhopal said, “Water disputes exist between various states, but Kejriwal has made it a habit of blaming others if he is unable to fulfil his commitments. I still remember him having made a challenging statement in the past that if river Yamuna wasn’t cleaned, he would not contest the polls in 2025.”

“He subsequently made the false statement of Haryana poisoning Yamuna water, but that statement turned dear to him," Khattar added.

“More than 40 per cent of Delhi’s population hail from Haryana. The statement did not go down well with the people from Haryana and Delhi as well and it ultimately costed the AAP and Kejriwal 5 to 7 seats,” he also said.

“Water for Delhi comes from Palla in Haryana. Water quality at Palla was found up to the mark by Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Pollution Control Board. The water quality changes after Wazirabad and subsequently at ISBT and ITO,” he claimed.

He also added that the water quality turns very poor when the river enters Haryana again at Okhla.