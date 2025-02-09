LoP Tejashwi Yadav says Delhi poll results won’t impact Bihar elections

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has dismissed claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping victory in Delhi will have any bearing on the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for October-November this year.

Taking a dig at the NDA leaders' remark, "Delhi to jhanki hai, Bihar abhi baaki hai" (Delhi is just a glimpse, Bihar is still left), Tejashwi said, "Bihar, Bihar hai... yah samajhna padega. Bihar ki sthiti Delhi se alag hai" (This is Bihar, you will have to understand this. The situation in Bihar is different from Delhi).

Reacting to the Delhi election results, Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Saturday, "Delhi is just a glimpse, Bihar is still left." Manjhi’s party is an ally of the NDA both in Bihar and at the Centre.