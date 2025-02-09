Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigns

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, amid growing discussions within the Opposition about filing a no-confidence motion against his government.

The northeastern state has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far,” Singh said in his resignation letter, which was handed over by him to state governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, shortly after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

“I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri,” Singh's resignation letter read.

Singh was accompanied by 14 MLAs belonging to the BJP and NPF. State BJP president A Sharda and senior saffron party leader Sambit Patra was also part of the delegation.

Earlier in the day, Singh had gathered BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat for a meeting.

This followed the Congress party’s announcement on Friday that they would move a no-confidence motion against Singh's government in the Assembly.