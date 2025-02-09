Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigns nearly two years after ethnic violence began

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday, nearly two years after the ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state.

Earlier in the day, he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and returned to Manipur.

Singh’s resignation comes amid growing dissent within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur, with several legislators demanding a change in leadership.

The situation escalated after only 20 of the 46 ruling NDA MLAs attended a key meeting on Saturday evening, raising questions about Singh’s support within the party.

Accompanied by BJP’s Northeast in-charge, Sambit Patra, and several state ministers, Singh submitted his resignation at the Raj Bhavan. In his letter, he expressed gratitude for the Centre’s support during his tenure.