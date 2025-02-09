Manipur police arrest three militants in Imphal West; two from UNLF-Pambei, one from PLA

IMPHAL: Manipur Police arrested three militants from Imphal West district, an officer said on Sunday.

Police arrested two militants of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Pambei) group from Narankonjil area of the district on Saturday.

The two militants were involved in extortion activity and also in illegal smuggling of arms and ammunition, the officer said.

One .32 pistol and Rs 3,120 in cash was seized from their possession, he said.

One militant of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) involved in extortion activity was arrested from Kangjabi Leirak Machin area on Saturday, the officer added.