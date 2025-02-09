Nine earthquakes rattle seismically sensitive region in Uttarkashi in just 20 days

DEHRADUN: Uttarkashi district, known for its high seismic sensitivity, has experienced nine earthquakes over the past 20 days. The tremors began on January 24, with three jolts recorded on that day, two of which registered magnitudes of 2.5 and 3.5 on the Richter scale.

According to the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Authority, seismic activity in the region has intensified, with two earthquakes occurring on January 25. The first quake on that day registered a magnitude of 2.4.

A week later, another significant tremor rattled the area, causing residents to flee their homes in panic. "The ground shook violently, and we had no choice but to run outside," recounted local resident Meera Devi.