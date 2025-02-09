Nine earthquakes rattle seismically sensitive region in Uttarkashi in just 20 days

DEHRADUN: Uttarkashi district, known for its high seismic sensitivity, has experienced nine earthquakes over the past 20 days. The tremors began on January 24, with three jolts recorded on that day, two of which registered magnitudes of 2.5 and 3.5 on the Richter scale.
According to the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Authority, seismic activity in the region has intensified, with two earthquakes occurring on January 25. The first quake on that day registered a magnitude of 2.4.
A week later, another significant tremor rattled the area, causing residents to flee their homes in panic. "The ground shook violently, and we had no choice but to run outside," recounted local resident Meera Devi.
The latest quake struck late on Saturday night at 1:40 am, further heightening fears among the local population. "Every tremor leaves us more anxious," said Ramesh Kumar, a longtime resident of Uttarkashi. "We are constantly on edge, wondering when the next one will hit."
Jayprakash Singh Pawar, the District Disaster Management Officer of Uttarkashi, told TNIE, "Local residents have felt earthquake tremors at various locations over the past 20 days, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially recorded seven seismic events." He also noted, "Fortunately, there have been no reports of loss of life or property damage from any of these tremors."
Dr. Naresh Kumar, the Chief Scientist of the Earthquake Department at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, told TNIE, "The Main Central Thrust is a seismically active belt, and earthquake tremors are predominantly felt around this area. The Greater Himalayas lie to the north, while the Lesser Himalayas are to the south."
He explained further, "The Indian Plate continues to move toward the Eurasian Plate. This collision has led to the formation of the Main Central Thrust, which separates the Greater Himalayas from the Lesser Himalayas. Its slope extends towards northern Tibet and stretches approximately 2,200 kilometers from northwest to southeast across the Himalayas."
Due to its location between two tectonic plates, this region is highly sensitive and extremely vulnerable. "Movements within the Earth release energy from these weak zones, resulting in frequent earthquakes and landslides," said Dr. Naresh Kumar.
In addition to the Main Central Thrust, the Main Boundary Thrust lies between the Lesser and Shivalik Himalayas, while the Himalayan Front Fault is located between the Shivalik range and the vast plains. According to seismology experts, "It is these fault lines in the Himalayas that lead to more frequent and devastating earthquakes in the region and its surroundings."