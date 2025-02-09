Raid targeting wildlife poachers in MP’s Dindori leads to massive ganja haul, JCB used to unearth the drugs

BHOPAL: A raid by the Forest Department's Tiger Strike Force, aimed at capturing key members of an inter-state wildlife poaching and smuggling racket, led to the discovery of a massive narcotics haul in the tribal-dominated Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the Tiger Strike Force, alongside Forest Department staff, raided the hideout of Surya, the wanted kingpin of the wildlife smuggling racket, and his two key aides in Padariya village, Shahpura area of Dindori district. However, Surya and his aides managed to escape before the raid took place.

Although the primary targets evaded capture, the operation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of explosives, a massive net (used to capture wild animals), and approximately seven quintals of ganja. According to sources involved in the operation, a JCB machine had to be used to unearth the large stash of ganja buried at the hideout.