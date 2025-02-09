Strengthening border security: India to build 1,450 km of asphalt roads along the Indo-Pak border

BSF Inspector General ML Garg said that Rajasthan alone will see the construction of 1,096 km of roads, while the remaining 354 km will be laid in Punjab. The project is expected to commence within a month.

Currently, BSF soldiers face difficulties patrolling the border due to shifting sand dunes and rough terrain. The new roads will enable them to move efficiently on foot, as well as in vehicles such as jeeps and gypsies. Faster vehicular movement will also reduce response time between border outposts.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) initially proposed the project in 2021, which later received approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs. While construction work has already begun in Punjab, the project in Rajasthan will commence from Barmer and extend through Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sriganganagar.

The road infrastructure is expected to significantly curb smuggling, particularly the transportation of heroin and other narcotics. The presence of well-constructed roads will make it more challenging for smugglers to use underground tunnels for illicit activities.