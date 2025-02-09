US to display fighters and bombers at Aero India 2025

BENGALURU: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit the United States (US) to meet Trump, the US plans to register a noticeable presence in the Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

The United States Embassy on Sunday said that the US will showcase a range of advanced aircraft, reinforcing the strong and growing defence and aerospace partnership between the United States and India.

It also said that the countries share a commitment in promoting regional security, stability, and economic prosperity through diversified trade, and strategic investment ties.

“At Aero India 2025, more than two dozen American exhibitors will engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities, and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and defence. These companies will display advancements in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), fighter aircraft, advanced avionics, and defence electronics,” the Embassy added.

For the 15th time, the United States shall participate in Aero India 2025 — Asia’s premier aerospace and defense trade show exhibition.

Spectators can expect a display of U.S.-made defence equipment and technology, including F-16, F-35, KC-135 Stratotanker, and B-1 bomber.

United States Air Force Band of the Pacific’s 10-member ensemble, Final Approach, based out of Yokota Air Base in Japan, will perform for the public throughout the week: at Aero India 2025 on February 13 and 14 and at 5:00 p.m. on February 11 at the Christ University auditorium, Campus Road in Bengaluru.

U.S. Embassy New Delhi Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews will lead the high-level U.S. delegation of representatives from the U.S. Departments of State, Defense, and Commerce.

Andrews said, “The United States is excited to once again participate in Aero India and to spotlight our strong defense ties with India. Our cooperation in defense, trade, and training is integral to our growing strategic partnership.”