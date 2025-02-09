US to display fighters and bombers at Aero India 2025

BENGALURU: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit the United States (US) to meet Trump, the US plans to register a noticeable presence in the Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.
The United States Embassy on Sunday said that the US will showcase a range of advanced aircraft, reinforcing the strong and growing defence and aerospace partnership between the United States and India.
It also said that the countries share a commitment in promoting regional security, stability, and economic prosperity through diversified trade, and strategic investment ties.
“At Aero India 2025, more than two dozen American exhibitors will engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities, and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and defence. These companies will display advancements in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), fighter aircraft, advanced avionics, and defence electronics,” the Embassy added.
For the 15th time, the United States shall participate in Aero India 2025 — Asia’s premier aerospace and defense trade show exhibition.
Spectators can expect a display of U.S.-made defence equipment and technology, including F-16, F-35, KC-135 Stratotanker, and B-1 bomber.
United States Air Force Band of the Pacific’s 10-member ensemble, Final Approach, based out of Yokota Air Base in Japan, will perform for the public throughout the week: at Aero India 2025 on February 13 and 14 and at 5:00 p.m. on February 11 at the Christ University auditorium, Campus Road in Bengaluru.
U.S. Embassy New Delhi Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews will lead the high-level U.S. delegation of representatives from the U.S. Departments of State, Defense, and Commerce.
Andrews said, “The United States is excited to once again participate in Aero India and to spotlight our strong defense ties with India. Our cooperation in defense, trade, and training is integral to our growing strategic partnership.”
General Kevin Schneider, Commander, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, Brigadier General Patrick Teague, U.S. Mission India’s Senior Defense Official, and Consul General Chris Hodges, U.S. Consulate General Chennai, are among the senior leaders joining Chargé d’Affaires Andrews in the U.S. Delegation.
U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin Schneider said, “Aero India 2025 is an ideal forum to showcase U.S. defense aircraft and equipment and ultimately contribute toward our compatibility and interoperability with other nations.”
“The growth in Indian and U.S. bilateral defense trade has corresponded with growing interoperability through information sharing, liaison officers, training exercises, and defense enabling agreements. The importance of our partnership continues to grow, particularly as we face an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment in the Indo-Pacific,” he added.
Highlights
• F-16: The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.
• F-35A: The F-35A’s advanced sensor package is designed to gather, fuse, and distribute more information than any fighter in history, giving operators a decisive advantage over all adversaries.
• B-1B Lancer: Carrying the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 can rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time.
• United States Air Force (USAF) Band: The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific’s Final Approach Ensemble will once again perform at Aero India 2025. The 10-member rock band, stationed at Yokota Air Base in Japan, will perform during Aero India’s Public Days on February 13 and 14 and at Christ University, Campus Road on February 11 at 5:00 p.m.