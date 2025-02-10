30 held in J&K over SIMs to terrorists in a year

SRINAGAR: In a major crackdown, the J&K police has arrested at least 30 people in a year for allegedly procuring SIM cards in their names and giving it to militants. Police have ramped up efforts to curb misuse of SIM cards by terrorists and criminal elements in the UT.

“Extensive inspections have been carried out across J&K including Srinagar, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora districts in Valley and Samba and Kishtwar districts in Jammu region to ensure strict compliance with KYC norms. It aims to prevent unauthorized issuance and misuse of SIM cards, maintaining the security of communication networks,” he said.

The J&K police’s State Investigation Agency and district police units are taking firm action against such violations. “Any individual found facilitating misuse of SIM cards for terrorism or organized crime will face strict action,” they said.

Last week, Counter Intelligence Kashmir wing of J&K detained five persons in Valley over their alleged involvement in smuggling SIM cards inside the central jail premises.