7-10 million Indians need palliative care, but only 4% have access to it

NEW DELHI: A whopping 7-10 million Indians need palliative care annually, but only less than 4% can access it due to various reasons — including restrictive prescription policies for controlled pain medications like morphine, and limited policy prioritisation.
The findings are from a study conducted by researchers from the Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR) in Pune, and published in the leading ecancer journal.
According to the study, led by Disha Agrawal and Dr Divya Shrinivas, given the rising number of patients needing palliative care in the country, it is essential that drugs like morphine and other pain relievers are made accessible.
The ASAR researchers evaluated whether the national and state Essential Medicines Lists (EML) for palliative care are adequately stocked. It found that neither of them met the criteria set by the International Association for Hospice and Palliative Care (IAHPC).
The study said the national EML — designed by the Union Ministry of Health and last updated in 2022 — had 15 drugs, or 46 per cent of all medicines recommended by the IAHPC for palliative care.
The IAHPC has suggested 22 essential drugs for 16 of the most common palliative care symptoms, such as depression, pain, anxiety and vomiting, prevalent in end-stage chronic diseases linked to kidney failure, liver failure and cancer.
According to Dr Parth Sharma, corresponding author of the article, with India rising to the top globally in multiple chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, the suffering in the communities is expected to increase significantly.
“Access to palliative care is still abysmal in India. Pain is one of the most common symptoms requiring palliative care. Often, basic medicines like paracetamol and diclofenac are not able to relieve severe pain in people with life-limiting illnesses. Morphine then becomes the drug of choice for pain relief,” he said.