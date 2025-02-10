7-10 million Indians need palliative care, but only 4% have access to it

NEW DELHI: A whopping 7-10 million Indians need palliative care annually, but only less than 4% can access it due to various reasons — including restrictive prescription policies for controlled pain medications like morphine, and limited policy prioritisation.

The findings are from a study conducted by researchers from the Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR) in Pune, and published in the leading ecancer journal.

According to the study, led by Disha Agrawal and Dr Divya Shrinivas, given the rising number of patients needing palliative care in the country, it is essential that drugs like morphine and other pain relievers are made accessible.

The ASAR researchers evaluated whether the national and state Essential Medicines Lists (EML) for palliative care are adequately stocked. It found that neither of them met the criteria set by the International Association for Hospice and Palliative Care (IAHPC).