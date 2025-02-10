Actor Rahul Solapurkar calls Ambedkar 'brahmin'; apologises for remark

PUNE: Actor Rahul Solapurkar has sparked a fresh row by describing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as a "Brahmin" in the Vedic context of gaining knowledge, days after his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj triggered protests.

Amid the backlash, Solapurkar apologised on Sunday, expressing regret over his choice of words concerning Ambedkar, the social reformer and chief architect of India's Constitution.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, the actor claimed Ambedkar was born to Ramji Sakpal in a Bahujan family and was later adopted by his teacher who gave him his surname.

"In the Vedas, it is said that a man who gains knowledge becomes a Brahmin. In that sense, Ambedkar was Brahmin because he gained knowledge," said the actor, who has appeared in several Marathi films.

NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad hit out at Solapurkar over his remarks.

Sharing a video on X, Awhad said, "Rahul Solapurkar has now crossed all limits. He should be beaten with shoes wherever he is seen. It is people like him, driven by casteist ideologies, who have ruined Maharashtra and the country," the MLA said.