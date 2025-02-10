Aero India to display indigenous innovations

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday inaugurate the 15th edition of ‘Aero India’ in Bengaluru that will showcase cutting-edge defence technologies and global aviation excellence.

The India Pavilion at ‘Aero India’, billed as Asia’s largest air show, is expected to display of indigenous innovation and strategic advancements across land, air, sea, and space domains. Here is a sneak peak of the top-notch made-in-India equipment and defence systems expected to be the “crown jewels” of the show:

CATS Warrior: Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd will showcase its indigenous products and technologies centred on the theme ‘Innovate. Collaborate. Lead’. A full-scale engineering demonstrator of Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, an unmanned and manned combat aircraft air teaming system, will be on display. It was earlier said that the CATS Warrior would have the LCA Tejas as the mother-ship platform.

KAATIL: Claimed to be the first of its kind in India, this jet-based loitering munition has been developed by a startup headquartered in Bengaluru. Loitering munition are unmanned aerial weapons that carry a warhead that hovers over a target area until it’s time to attack. Experts have been talking about the need for the Indian Army to boost its capabilities by integrating more loitering munition.