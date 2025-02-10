Aero India to display indigenous innovations
BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday inaugurate the 15th edition of ‘Aero India’ in Bengaluru that will showcase cutting-edge defence technologies and global aviation excellence.
The India Pavilion at ‘Aero India’, billed as Asia’s largest air show, is expected to display of indigenous innovation and strategic advancements across land, air, sea, and space domains. Here is a sneak peak of the top-notch made-in-India equipment and defence systems expected to be the “crown jewels” of the show:
CATS Warrior: Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd will showcase its indigenous products and technologies centred on the theme ‘Innovate. Collaborate. Lead’. A full-scale engineering demonstrator of Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, an unmanned and manned combat aircraft air teaming system, will be on display. It was earlier said that the CATS Warrior would have the LCA Tejas as the mother-ship platform.
KAATIL: Claimed to be the first of its kind in India, this jet-based loitering munition has been developed by a startup headquartered in Bengaluru. Loitering munition are unmanned aerial weapons that carry a warhead that hovers over a target area until it’s time to attack. Experts have been talking about the need for the Indian Army to boost its capabilities by integrating more loitering munition.
Raven fully reusable rocket: This is an advanced aerospace vehicle engineered to ascend into space, deliver its payload, and return safely to earth. This capability allows it to be refuelled and prepared for subsequent missions, enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability in space exploration.
Mule NSUAS: The Multi Utility Long Endurance (MULE) NSUAS is a drone used by the Navy for maritime surveillance. It can be used for anti-piracy and anti-terrorist operations, and search and rescue.
RUDRAM II: This air-to-surface missile system has been developed by DRDO to neutralise enemy assets.
AI-Powered Mission Planning & Debrief System, which is a data-driven battlefield decision-making tool, is set to garner attention at the event. Beyond this, MBC2 Swarm Drone Systems, Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Solutions, and D4 radar for anti-drone systems are likely to be big hits with the spectators.