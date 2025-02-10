'Maha Kumbh of India's strength in defence, aerospace': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Aero India 2025

BENGALURU: Asia's biggest aerospace exhibition, Aero India-2025, started at Air Force station Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Monday. The show features a spectacular display of cutting-edge defence and aerospace technologies, aerobatic performance by fighter jets and helicopters, and a call by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for greater collaboration among friendly nations to ensure peace and stability as well as a better world order.

The Defence Minister described the 15th edition of Aero India — the biggest aerospace exhibition so far — as the "’Maha Kumbh’ of collaboration” and display of India's strength in defence and aerospace, while drawing a parallel with the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

"An important objective of Aero India is to showcase our industrial capability and also our technological advancements to the entire world. It shows the commitment towards the security of our nation," he said.

Its objective is also to further strengthen symbiotic relations with friendly nations, he said.