Chhattisgarh urban body polls: Women voters outnumber men

RAIPUR: The voters in Chhattisgarh will elect new members for the 3,206 wards of the urban bodies going to the polls on Tuesday.

Out of the 44.74 lakh total urban voters, female electorates, with over 22.73 lakh, outnumber men, who have a strength of little over 22 lakh.

Interestingly, the female voters, with their sizeable strength, are also likely to play a significant role in the elections in 8 out of the 10 municipal corporation polls.

There are 970 candidates in the fray for the posts of Mayor and Chairperson, and 9,452 candidates for corporators across the state.