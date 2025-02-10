Dehradun Diary | Two from Uttarakhand win Delhi assembly polls

Among the winners of the Delhi assembly elections are two politicians with roots in Uttarakhand. Ravi Negi, the BJP candidate from Patparganj, defeated AAP’s Awadh Ojha by over 28,000 votes. “I am grateful for the support from my constituency,” said Negi, a resident of Dol in Almora district. Meanwhile, Mohan Singh Bisht from Mustafabad made history with his sixth consecutive win. “This victory reflects the trust of the people,” said Bisht, who previously won elections in 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2020. The results highlight the influence of the 4 million people from Uttarakhand in Delhi.

Yogi inspects schools, recalls his journey

During his three-day visit to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspected local schools and reflected on his own educational background. He completed his primary education at the Government Primary School in Thangar. After becoming CM he focused on enhancing infrastructure of such schools. He completed his sixth grade at the Junior High School in Thangar and continued his education from seventh to ninth grade at Janata Inter College in Chamkotkhal. He completed his tenth grade at Government Inter College in Gaja, Tehri, and finished higher secondary education at Bharat Mandir Inter College in Rishikesh.