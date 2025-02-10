Government's 'U-turn' on amending CNLD Act aimed at appeasing French, US firms: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday alleged that the Modi government's announcement that it will amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010 was a "U-turn" aimed at appeasing French and American companies since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to these two countries over the next four days.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that on February 8, 2015, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a booklet called 'Frequently Asked Questions and Answers on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010 and related issues'.

"Q3 said the following: 'Has India agreed to amend its Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010 (CNLD Act 2010) and the CNLD Rules of 2011? If not now, would they be amended in the future?' The Answer given to this Question by the Modi Govt then was the following: 'There is no proposal to amend the Act or the Rules.'," Ramesh said on X.