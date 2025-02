IIT-Kanpur PhD scholar ends life in hostel room

KANPUR: A 24-year-old PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology here ended his life in hostel room on Monday, police said.

The matter came to light in the evening when calls made to Ankit Yadav (24), a Noida resident pursuing a PhD in chemistry, by his friends went unanswered.

Sensing trouble, Yadav's hostel mates informed the IIT-Kanpur authorities, who in turn alerted the police and rushed to the room, said Additional DCP (west) Vijendra Dwivedi.

"We received information about the suicide around 5 pm after which we along with local police arrived there.

By the time police reached there, the IIT-Kanpur authorities had already taken out the body after breaking open the door and shot a video of it as evidence," the police officer told PTI.