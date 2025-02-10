In a first, NWR set to deploy psychologists to help employees cope with increasing work pressure and stress

JAIPUR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the North-Western Railway (NWR) is set to deploy psychologists to help employees cope with increasing work pressure and stress.

This move makes NWR the first railway zone in the country to introduce such a program. Under the initiative, psychologists will interact with employees and provide counselling sessions every 15 days.

According to railway sources, nearly 12,000 posts are currently vacant in the NWR, including 230 vacancies in the headquarters alone. This acute shortage of staff has significantly increased the workload on existing employees.

Over the past two years, around 62 officers and employees from various departments—including personnel, operations, commercial, and accounts—have opted for voluntary retirement (VRS) due to stress.

To counter this growing issue, psychologists are being appointed to assist officers and employees in managing their mental well-being.

APO/T Amritlal Meena of the Railway Headquarters has issued an order regarding the deployment of psychologists. As per the order, psychologists will be stationed at key locations, including the headquarters in Jaipur, the DRM offices in Ajmer, Bikaner, and Jodhpur, as well as the Ajmer Workshop. These professionals will be hired on a contract basis.