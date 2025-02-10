In a first, NWR set to deploy psychologists to help employees cope with increasing work pressure and stress

JAIPUR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the North-Western Railway (NWR) is set to deploy psychologists to help employees cope with increasing work pressure and stress.
This move makes NWR the first railway zone in the country to introduce such a program. Under the initiative, psychologists will interact with employees and provide counselling sessions every 15 days.
According to railway sources, nearly 12,000 posts are currently vacant in the NWR, including 230 vacancies in the headquarters alone. This acute shortage of staff has significantly increased the workload on existing employees.
Over the past two years, around 62 officers and employees from various departments—including personnel, operations, commercial, and accounts—have opted for voluntary retirement (VRS) due to stress.
To counter this growing issue, psychologists are being appointed to assist officers and employees in managing their mental well-being.
APO/T Amritlal Meena of the Railway Headquarters has issued an order regarding the deployment of psychologists. As per the order, psychologists will be stationed at key locations, including the headquarters in Jaipur, the DRM offices in Ajmer, Bikaner, and Jodhpur, as well as the Ajmer Workshop. These professionals will be hired on a contract basis.
Notably, this initiative is being implemented on the recommendation of General Manager Amitabh. Instead of abolishing existing vacant Level-5 posts, these positions will be reallocated for the appointment of psychologists.
Employees Union General Secretary Mukesh Mathur has praised the move, stating that the NWR is setting a precedent by prioritizing employee mental health.
The decision to introduce psychologists comes in the wake of the recent suicide of Chief OS Narsilal Meena. According to railway sources, Meena had been struggling with work pressure and the inability to take leave for a long time. However, railway authorities have not officially confirmed any direct link between work stress and his death.
Speaking on the matter, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway Shashi said, “Workload will always be there, but employees should not feel stressed in the office environment. If any employee is facing personal issues affecting their mental health, counsellors will help address them. We will begin this initiative from the headquarters and four divisions, gradually expanding further. Employees from all departments will be mapped and counselled in batches.”
He further assured that the recruitment process for vacant positions is ongoing and that efforts are being made to fill them as soon as possible.
“For the first time, we are introducing psychologists and counselors at the headquarters and division levels. They will regularly interact with railway employees to identify any psychological issues or mental health concerns. The goal is to provide appropriate solutions to help employees overcome stress, anxiety, and depression.”
The official added, “While workload cannot be eliminated, we want to ensure that employees do not feel overwhelmed due to work or personal issues. The North-Western Railway already has a positive work environment, and we aim to make it even more supportive and stress-free.”
With this initiative, the NWR is taking a progressive step toward addressing employee well-being, setting an example for other railway zones across the country.