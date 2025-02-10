India committed to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027: Nadda

NEW DELHI: With the aim of making India free from Lymphatic Filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis, a painful and profoundly disfiguring disease, the central government on Monday launched a special campaign and sought active community involvement to achieve the goal.
Launching the National Mass Drug Administration (MDA) Round for the elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis across 13 identified endemic states via video conferencing, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said, “India has and will continue to remain steadfast in its commitment to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis. Our resolve is to achieve that target by 2027.”
The campaign covers 111 endemic districts across 13 states with door-to-door administration of filaria prevention medications.
Noting that Lymphatic Filariasis, popularly known as ‘Hathi Paon’, incapacitates people and deteriorates their quality of life, Nadda called for the implementation of a five-pronged strategy to ensure the disease is eliminated well ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal of 2030.
"From February 10 onward, these medicines will be made available free of cost to a population of over 17.5 crore across endemic districts. It is imperative that residents in these areas consume the medicines, protecting themselves and their families from this debilitating disease," he said.
The states that will be covered under the campaign include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Nadda, in the meeting with state health ministers, highlighted the importance of achieving high coverage.
“The endemic districts must ensure that over 90 percent of the eligible population consumes anti-filaria medicines. Our collective commitment and determination will help transform lives and ensure a future free from Lymphatic Filariasis."
In the meeting, he also urged the states and UTs to monitor the campaign at the state level to ensure early diagnosis of affected people. He also sought the personal involvement of political and administrative leadership at the identified state/district levels for the same.
He emphasized the importance of adopting a whole-of-government approach by engaging various ministries and departments to support campaign activities.
Highlighting that this integrated approach, coupled with high-level advocacy across allied ministries, would foster intersectoral convergence, Nadda said efforts are underway to integrate Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) services fully into Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) facilities for better access to self-care.
He added that approximately 50 percent of cases of lymphedema, a chronic condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues, receive MMDP kits annually.
Nadda said that under the National Health Mission (NHM), there is a provision for hydrocelectomy surgeries, and the PMJAY scheme also includes the option of hydrocelectomy for beneficiaries.
Close to 50 percent of hydrocele surgeries were conducted in endemic states in 2024, he said.
He also highlighted that through these efforts, Arogya Mandirs would help in reducing the burden of LF, allowing affected individuals to lead healthier lives and promoting the vision of a disease-free India.
In the meeting, the participants were provided an overview of the campaign, its objectives, the key strategic activities being undertaken, and the critical role of participating states in ensuring high coverage and compliance with the MDA program.
He urged state health ministers and officials to involve other elected representatives, particularly Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies and Councils, as well as Panchayati Raj Institutions, and encourage their active participation in mobilizing communities to ensure the effective implementation of MDA activities.
The goal of MDA is to reduce the spread of LF by eliminating the microscopic filarial parasites present in the bloodstream of infected individuals, thus preventing further transmission by mosquitoes.
While the MDA medication is extremely safe and effective, it should not be consumed on an empty stomach, the ministry said. Additionally, children below 2 years of age, pregnant women, and seriously ill individuals should not consume these medicines.
"All other eligible individuals should consume the medicine in the presence of a trained health worker to ensure proper consumption and avoid wastage or misuse," the ministry said.
The state health ministers who participated in the meeting included Satya Kumar Yadav (Andhra Pradesh), Ashok Singhal (Assam), Shyam Bihari Jaiswal (Chhattisgarh), Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel (Gujarat), Irfan Ansari (Jharkhand), Dinesh Gundu Rao (Karnataka), Rajendra Shukla (Madhya Pradesh), Mukesh Mahaling (Odisha), Mangal Pandey (Bihar), Prakashrao Abitkar (Maharashtra), and Brijesh Pathak (Uttar Pradesh).