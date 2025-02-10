India committed to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027: Nadda

NEW DELHI: With the aim of making India free from Lymphatic Filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis, a painful and profoundly disfiguring disease, the central government on Monday launched a special campaign and sought active community involvement to achieve the goal.

Launching the National Mass Drug Administration (MDA) Round for the elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis across 13 identified endemic states via video conferencing, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said, “India has and will continue to remain steadfast in its commitment to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis. Our resolve is to achieve that target by 2027.”

The campaign covers 111 endemic districts across 13 states with door-to-door administration of filaria prevention medications.

Noting that Lymphatic Filariasis, popularly known as ‘Hathi Paon’, incapacitates people and deteriorates their quality of life, Nadda called for the implementation of a five-pronged strategy to ensure the disease is eliminated well ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal of 2030.