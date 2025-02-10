Indian Army and Air Force carry out Rapid deployment exercise in Eastern Sector

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force recently conducted a significant joint exercise, involving their elite special forces, to enhance operational readiness and inter-service coordination.
The Army stated, “Elite troops of Indian Army recently participated in a comprehensive training exercise christened Exercise Winged Raider.” The exercise focused on special airborne operations, demonstrating a high level of preparedness and synergy between the two forces.
According to the Army, the exercise “involved rehearsing various airborne insertion techniques from both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircrafts, enhancing the skills of participating personnel. The exercise also witnessed a first in the Eastern Theatre in terms of training on airborne operations from the Chinook Helicopter.” The training provided a valuable opportunity for troops to refine their expertise in airborne operations, which are essential for rapid deployment and mission success.
The Army emphasized that “the exercise underscored the critical role of airborne forces in modern military strategy, enabling swift and decisive action in diverse operational environments.” Special forces, armed with advanced weapons and equipment, operate in smaller units to inflict maximum damage on the enemy, with objectives that are both strategic and operational.
This joint operation showcased seamless coordination between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, reaffirming the effectiveness of integrated training programs. The successful completion of Exercise Winged Raider reinforces the commitment of both forces to maintaining a high level of preparedness and collaboration in response to evolving security challenges.
The Army further highlighted that such training initiatives are essential to ensuring that India’s defence forces remain agile, adaptable, and ready to respond to any contingency. Both the Army and the Air Force have their Eastern Commands overseeing the Eastern Theatre, which includes the seven northeastern states and Sikkim. Their area of responsibility covers not only the 1,346 km-long Line of Actual Control but also borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.