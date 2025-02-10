Indian Army and Air Force carry out Rapid deployment exercise in Eastern Sector

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force recently conducted a significant joint exercise, involving their elite special forces, to enhance operational readiness and inter-service coordination.

The Army stated, “Elite troops of Indian Army recently participated in a comprehensive training exercise christened Exercise Winged Raider.” The exercise focused on special airborne operations, demonstrating a high level of preparedness and synergy between the two forces.

According to the Army, the exercise “involved rehearsing various airborne insertion techniques from both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircrafts, enhancing the skills of participating personnel. The exercise also witnessed a first in the Eastern Theatre in terms of training on airborne operations from the Chinook Helicopter.” The training provided a valuable opportunity for troops to refine their expertise in airborne operations, which are essential for rapid deployment and mission success.