'Ironic and unfair': Mehbooba Mufti on suspension of daughter's two security officers

Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from the Bijbehara constituency, had managed to reach Billawar area of Kathua yesterday and meet the family of Makhan Din.

Iltija has demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of Makhan Din. She has also demanded that an inquiry must also be ordered against Station House Officer police station, Billawar.

Mehbooba alleged that it was deeply saddening that she (Iltija) had to endure so many obstacles and travel like a fugitive just to offer comfort to the victim’s family.

Taking a dig at the Omar Abdullah led government, Mehbooba alleged that there has been no reported action against those responsible for the deaths of Waseem Mir in Sopore or Makhan Din in Bilawar.

“The ruling NC government, which came to power promising to ensure security and dignity for the people, remains a silent observer. They thus are not only shirking from their responsibility but also thereby normalizing these unjust and abnormal actions,” the PDP chief alleged.