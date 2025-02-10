JD(U) to write to EC, EOU over funding to Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party

PATNA: Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party and former poll strategist, may find himself in trouble after the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, announced on Monday that it would write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bihar Police's anti-corruption wing, demanding an investigation into the funding of the Jan Suraaj Party.

Senior JD(U) leader and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the party would seek legal advice before submitting a formal request to the ECI, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police, and other relevant authorities for an investigation into the party's financial sources.

The senior leader claimed that Kishor had failed to answer crucial questions about his party's funding and could only provide details of the party’s bank account.