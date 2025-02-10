Nana Patole meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi over speculations of major overhaul in Maharashtra Congress

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole met Congress Lok Sabha MP and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday, sparking speculations of a major overhaul in the Maharashtra Congress unit.

It would be on the note of giving opportunities to young and new faces in key positions.

Maharashtra Congress party president Nana Patole and Rahul Gandhi in discussed the major changes in the Congress party in Maharashtra.

Mr Nana Patole owning the defeat of his party in the state assembly election has submitted his resignation from the party's top post and asked the party leadership to take 'any' decision that will be accepted to.

The meeting with Rahul Gandhi has been seen as the last parting meeting of Mr Patole and handing over the baton to new leadership.