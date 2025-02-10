MP CM Mohan Yadav appeals to Mahakumbh-bound pilgrims to avoid travelling due to massive rush, traffic jam

BHOPAL: With the huge rush of devotees bound for the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj causing massive and long traffic jams in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav has urged pilgrims to avoid travelling towards Prayagraj for the next couple of days.

“There is traffic pressure in areas of the state adjoining Prayagraj, especially in Rewanchal (places surrounding Rewa district) region, as people have travelled from other states. I am requesting everyone not to move ahead on this road for the next couple of days,” Yadav urged the pilgrims travelling through Madhya Pradesh to Mahakumbh on Monday.

The condition of traffic on highways connecting southern and western parts of the country with Prayagraj (UP), has worsened in Madhya Pradesh over the last 48 hours.