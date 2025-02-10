NTCA warns Morand-Ganjal irrigation Project in MP will destroy tiger habitat, displace tribals

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) warned the construction of the Morand-Ganjal Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh would destroy tiger habitats and disrupt ecological connectivity between the Satpura and Melghat Tiger Reserves. The authority has strongly recommended exploring alternative sites to balance development with conservation efforts.

According to NTCA’s analysis, based on the National Tiger Estimation 2022, the proposed project site is a vital tiger-occupied habitat. The project, which will involve the construction of dams on the Morand and Ganjal rivers, is expected to submerge forested areas crucial for tiger movement between reserves. The NTCA has cautioned that this could affect "genetic exchange and population stability."

"Any disruption to this ecological connectivity will likely have long-term detrimental impacts on the viability of tiger populations and the broader wildlife community within this landscape," the NTCA stated. The authority also noted that both the Satpura and Melghat Tiger Reserves are in a recovery phase, with tiger populations increasing due to voluntary village relocations. It warned that losing this corridor could reverse those gains.

The Morand-Ganjal Irrigation Project, originally proposed in 1972, received approval from the Madhya Pradesh government in 2017. It aims to provide irrigation facilities to 211 villages across the districts of Hoshangabad, Betul, Harda, and Khandwa, covering over 52,000 hectares of land. However, the project will also lead to the displacement of over 600 members of the Korku tribal community, causing significant loss of livelihood.

During a meeting on January 27, the Environment Ministry’s Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) discussed a proposal to divert 2,250.05 hectares of forest land for the project. The NTCA has stressed that the submerged area serves as a crucial corridor for tiger movement and is home to diverse wildlife and rich biodiversity.

In light of these concerns, the NTCA has urged authorities to consider alternative sites that would minimize environmental damage while still fulfilling the irrigation needs of the region.